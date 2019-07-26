URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a drug conviction was arrested Thursday by police for allegedly possessing a loaded gun and drugs.
As a result, Daveyonta Fairman, 24, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Paula Drive, was charged Friday with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole, possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said he was aware that Fairman was wanted for questioning in connection with a battery to a woman that allegedly occurred in Champaign on July 19.
Griffet said he was driving south on Fifth Street near Grove Street Thursday afternoon when he saw Fairman riding a motorized bike north. Griffet said he and other officers then followed Fairman, who allegedly disobeyed a stop sign, went fast through Wesley Park and into the Oakwood Trace housing complex.
Police found the motorized bike Fairman was riding on a rear patio between two apartments and tried to locate someone at home at either apartment. Griffet said Fairman eventually came out and was arrested.
Learning that a relative of Fairman lived in an apartment there, police contacted the relative and got permission to search that apartment. Inside, police found a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun and 12 pills believed to be Ecstasy that weighed about 4.3 grams.
Fairman was released from prison in December for a 2016 possession of a controlled substance conviction and remains on parole. He is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Court records show he has other convictions for driving under the influence, possessing cannabis intended for sale and possession of weapons.
In court Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen told Judge Jason Bohm that on July 19, Fairman allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and kicked her in the face, breaking her tooth.
As a condition of his bond, he was ordered to have no contact with her or her Champaign address.
Bohm set Fairman’s bond at $100,000.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Fairman faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
Bohm told Fairman to be back in court Aug. 20 for a probable cause hearing.