URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cocaine in his home last spring has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Korrion Taylor, 22, who last lived in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, pleaded guilty June 11 to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Champaign police said Taylor’s parole officer asked for help in searching Taylor’s home on April 25. Police found just over 10 grams of cocaine hidden in a container that was nesting an artificial plant.
Originally charged with a Class 1 felony, Taylor pleaded guilty to a less serious Class 2 felony before Judge Tom Difanis. He was given credit for 47 days served.
At the time he was arrested, Taylor was on parole for aggravated battery in connection with a September 2016 beating of a man in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign. The beating, which involved eight men kicking the victim to unconsciousness, precipitated a retaliatory shooting that resulted in the death of one man, the wounding of three others and a murder conviction for the shooter.
Besides the aggravated battery conviction, court records show Taylor had other previous convictions for robbery and criminal damage to property.