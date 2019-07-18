CHAMPAIGN — Just 10 months after the Champaign City Council voted to approve new aesthetic requirements for future developments in the In-Town neighborhood, the Champaign Plan Commission voted Wednesday to deny a request for variances on a proposed apartment complex across the street from West Side Park.
It was a defense of the guidelines set out by community members, city staff and area developers, who worked for more than a year and a half to craft the new standards in an effort to preserve the largely single-family, low-rise residential neighborhood’s feel.
The Green Street Realty development proposed for 402 W. Church St., which would feature two three-story buildings with 51 mostly one-bedroom apartments, is the first one to test new rules that lay out 21 aesthetic requirements.
The current proposal meets 16, but the developer asked plan commissioners during a quasi-judicial public hearing Wednesday to consider a “planned development” for the apartments. That would allow the city to waive the five unmet standards — regarding balconies, materials used, percentage of windows on structures, roof pitch and the distance between structures.
In a 3-2 vote, with commissioner Terry Dudley having recused himself, the commission voted to send the development to the city council with a recommendation for denial. It followed about a dozen testimonies from In-Town residents as well as a discussion and failed vote on continuing the case to Aug. 7, an option proposed by Champaign Planning and Development Department Director Bruce Knight and supported by dissenting commissioners Don Elmore and Bret Kroencke.
Commissioner Laurie Reynolds explained that the conversation need not continue on the issue of the proposed apartments because the developer has not “produced a creative or unique development,” as outlined in the rules for considering waivers under a planned development.
“We are told we cannot approve it unless we find that this is a creative and unique development that would not otherwise be allowed,” Reynolds said. “I also looked up creative and unique in the dictionary, and I would really like to hear someone tell me how this development meets the standards of being creative and unique.”
She was responding to Elmore, who said that if the neighborhood “wanted a building that’s less compatible with your neighborhood, then you should continue to ask us to deny this.”
“The developer is fully capable of meeting all the requirements,” Elmore said. “They could build a building that complies. But I promise you, you’re not going to like it. This is less about the waivers and more about not wanting a development of this kind there at all.”
Elmore’s response elicited grunts from the audience, many of whom had spoken in opposition to the development, and started a brief spat between him and Reynolds.
“You may be right that this might be a nicer one than what they could do,” Reynolds said. “But that’s also partly the elephant in the room here. Behind all of this is the idea that, ‘well, the zoning ordinance will allow something that’s less compatible, so you should be happy with this.’ That is not the standard for a planned development. For me, it’s a done deal.”
It was a done deal for commissioners PJ Trautman and Jon Bryan, too, who both voted to deny the waivers. Trautman said that because the developer has made it clear it is possible to build a development that meets the city’s strict guidelines, he would vote to deny the waivers. Bryan said Reynold’s “logic makes sense to me.”
The vote to recommend denial was a win for all the neighborhood residents who spoke up and participated in the quasi-judicial cross-examination allowed for proximate neighbors of the site in question. Many of them expressed concerns that they did not have enough time to prepare for the meeting, and generally criticized city staff in recommending that the commission approve waivers to rules that were “meant to be tough.”
“These are meant to be for the exceptions,” said Patrick Donnelly, who lives on the same block as the proposed development. “And the Plan Commission has to make sure that the agreements meet each of the criteria that were set out. Read the staff report; it says it respects the fact the development is ‘largely compliant.’ Well, I and others would respectfully disagree with that characterization.”
Donnelly said approving waivers would mean an “erosion of carefully crafted language meant to ensure compatibility” in the neighborhood.
In-Town resident Beatrice Pavia said the language and new standards aren’t the problem.
“Perhaps the problem is the developer trying to work an unworkable design in this space,” Pavia said. “We are all a little bit wary of thinking about this concern further. I don’t believe (Green Street Realty CEO Chris) Saunders’ impatience should supplant the careful work of city planners, citizens, area developers or anyone who benefits from West Side Park. When did the city planning department start working for Green Street Realty?”