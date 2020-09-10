CHAMPAIGN — The City of Champaign plans to enlist input from the community about what policing should look like at a series of “listening sessions” scheduled later this month and next.
“The community is our best partner, and it’s important our neighbors have the opportunity to voice their thoughts and expectations around policing directly to the city to help guide our future work as public servants,” said Police Chief Anthony Cobb.
“This is unquestionably an important time in our country and identifying a path forward we can all be proud of begins with listening, learning, and working together. We are committed to growing and strengthening the bonds of trust between law enforcement and our community through empathy, mutual understanding, and education. To help in this endeavor, we hope to hear from many in our community during the listening sessions.”
Information gathered from five sessions will be shared with city council members to guide them in public safety policy decisions that address the needs, interests and values of Champaign.
Because of the pandemic, the sessions will be held electronically using Zoom. On hand at each of the sessions will be Cobb, other police command staff, City Manager Dorothy David and elected officials. The listening sessions will be led by a moderator.
The sessions have been scheduled for:
· Thursday, Sept. 24, 6-8 p.m.
· Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m.
· Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-3 p.m.
· Friday, Oct. 9, 1-3 p.m.
· Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend and provide comments during any of the Zoom sessions, which will also be available for live viewing on CGTV (Comcast and i3 Broadband channel 5, U-verse channel 99) and live streamed on the City’s website (champaignil.gov/CGTV). Each session will be recorded and available for future on-demand viewing on the City’s website.
Following a brief introduction, each session will be dedicated to listening to the public’s input and suggestions for how to improve policing.
Details on how to join and participate in the Zoom meetings will be posted at champaignil.gov/communityconversations prior to the listening sessions.
Following the listening sessions, the city will invite community members to have additional in-depth discussions in more conversational study circles. Information regarding those, including how to register, will be announced in the coming weeks.
A written report based on the listening sessions and study circles will be compiled and shared with the council, which will also have a study session on the feedback in the future.