CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is poised to get $2 million in state money to help support its gun violence prevention and community development programs.
An agreement to accept the grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be up for approval by the city council Tuesday.
If approved, one chunk of the money — $846,825 — would go to reimburse the city for six Equity and Engagement projects and programs that have been underway since from July 1, 2022 through the end of the current fiscal year June 30.
The rest would be spent as follows:
- $164,700 for fire department staffing, surge hiring and equipment.
- $347,500 for police vehicles.
- $641,001 for police officer training pay, patrol overtime, uniforms, equipment and help in the downtown area from a security company.
Programs launched with the help of social service agencies under the city’s Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint have been funded with both city money and federal American Rescue Plan Act grant funding, according to city Finance Director Kay Nees.
The $846,825 that would be going to Equity and Engagement projects would reimburse the city for its share of a year’s worth of funding for the current fiscal year for the following expenses: two full-time social workers at Carle Foundation Hospital at $200,000, two full-time justice victim advocates employed by the city at $160,822, 15 participants for Champaign County Housing Authority’s YouthBuild program, $218,103 for the Stephens Family YMCA’s Y on the Fly program and $117,900 for the STEAM Genius program.
Nees said the city money that was allocated to those programs can go into a fund balance that the city council will be able to reallocate for other needs.
The $2 million state grant funding was appropriated for Champaign by the late state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, city officials said.