CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb has announced his resignation, effective Aug. 6, city officials said this morning.
Cobb is leaving to take a job as deputy director with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Cobb has been police chief in Champaign for more than nine years. He was appointed to that post March 12, 2012.
“This community owes a tremendous debt to Chief Cobb for his many years of selfless public service. Chief Cobb has been a model of policing through transparency, compassion, and community partnership," City Manager Dorothy David said.
“The chief has set a high standard of service, expecting that the men and women of the Champaign Police Department serve all persons with dignity and respect," she said. "His legacy will extend long beyond his time as our chief.”
The more recent years of Cobb’s tenure have been marked with escalating civil unrest and gun violence in the local community, including the shooting death of one of his officers and wounding of another this year.
A shooting Friday at the American Legion Post 559 near downtown that included the death of a 17-year-old male and wounding of four other people brought the number of confirmed reports of shots fired in Champaign this year to 137.
In announcing Cobb’s resignation, city officials said he helped guide the police department into the principles of 21st century policing, “focusing on community engagement, police-community relations, transparency and implementing a fair and equitable model for public safety."
Cobb, a lifelong Champaign-Urbana resident, served for 19 years with Urbana police, rising to the rank of assistant chief of police, before coming to the Champaign police department.
“Serving as chief of police for the city of Champaign has been the honor of a lifetime and my absolute privilege,” Cobb said. “This community is my home, and today truly marks a bittersweet moment for my family as I pursue the next chapter of my professional career. I am proud of the progress we have made as a community, as a law enforcement agency and how we have been able to come together to advance police-community relations, though more work remains to be done."
Cobb also said he plans to remain a resident of the local community after he leaves his position as police chief.
Some steps taken by police under Cobb's leadership have included updating in-car cameras and purchasing body-worn cameras for all officers, establishing regular review of all use of force incidents and adding members of the public to the Use of Force Review Committee, city officials said.
Other steps have included on-duty community engagement opportunities for officers to strengthen the department's history of community policing, implementing citizen review of police complaints and continuing intelligence-led policing concepts to identify and address specific crime patterns.
David will appoint an acting police chief prior to Cobb’s departure, and the city will launch a national search to recruit a new chief, city officials said.
