CHAMPAIGN — A 16-year-old was shot twice in his lower body Monday afternoon, Champaign police said.
The wounds are non-life-threatening, police spokesman Tom Yelich said.
Police believe the male victim was walking when a vehicle approached, gunfire was exchanged and the 16-year-old was shot, Yelich said.
“This is not believed to be a random act of violence,” he said. “The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.”
Police responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the area near Phillips Drive and Nelson Court and learned a shooting victim had been taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle, Yelich said.