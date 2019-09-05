CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s police and fire departments will conduct their annual Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in West Side Park.
The ceremony will be held in the northeast corner of the park at 400 E. University Ave., C.
Speakers at the ceremony will include Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen, fire Chief Gary Ludwig, fire Lt. Kevin McAndrew, and Associated Firefighters of Illinois President Pat Devaney.
The ceremony will conclude with a Champaign Fire Department bell ceremony and Champaign Police Department firing detail.