CHAMPAIGN - A young woman was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday night.
Champaign police learned that she was shot in the leg while sitting in a parked car in the 1800 block of West John Street.
About 7:30 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired at that location, which is near Mattis Avenue.
By the time they got there, the 19-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
No arrests had been made as of late Tuesday night.
Police ask anyone with video surveillance or information to contact the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.