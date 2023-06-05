CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a robbery Monday afternoon at a west Champaign bank.
According to a police report, officers were called at 1:46 p.m. to Midland States Bank, 1617 W. Springfield Ave., for a report of a robbery. They were told that someone entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount.
No injuries were reported, police said, and there was no evidence a gun was discharged.
The suspect was described a man with a medium build wearing light gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, black shoes and a black face mask.
Police continue to canvass the area for witnesses and possible surveillance video footage. They ask anyone with such footage or any other information to call them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.