CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man in west Champaign early Wednesday morning, the second homicide of the year.
An arrest has been made.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Peppermill Lane, just south of Boulder Ridge Drive, about 12:30 a.m. and found the 49-year-old man with life-threatening wounds unresponsive outside of the home.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
A preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased man knew the person who attacked him with a blunt instrument outside the home. The attacker stabbed the man repeatedly with a knife then fled.
He was eventually found not far from the home.
Neighbors could hear yelling and were aware of police looking through yards in the subdivision.
Police have not yet released the names of the man killed nor the person arrested.
Champaign police were assisted by University of Illinois and Rantoul police and deputies from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.