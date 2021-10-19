CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who held up a bank last week.
About 1:37 p.m. Friday, a man entered First Midwest Bank, 812 W. Springfield Ave., and slipped a note to the employee under the COVID-19 protector demanding cash.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount and the man ran out. He did not imply that he had a weapon, nor did the bank employee see one.
Police were supplied with few details of the man’s description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.