CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who held up a bank last week.

About 1:37 p.m. Friday, a man entered First Midwest Bank, 812 W. Springfield Ave., and slipped a note to the employee under the COVID-19 protector demanding cash.

Police spokesman Tom Yelich said the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount and the man ran out. He did not imply that he had a weapon, nor did the bank employee see one.

Police were supplied with few details of the man’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

