CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police need help identifying a man who tried to rob a convenience store early Wednesday.
About 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, a man walked in the Circle K, 1301 S. Mattis Ave., and demanded money without displaying or implying he had a weapon.
When he didn’t get any, he ran north from the store.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 50 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds.
He was wearing a dark stocking cap, a blue jacket, dark pants, a gray and white camouflage mask, gray and white tennis shoes, and dark gloves.
Police ask that any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance video contact them at 217-351-4545.
If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at:
217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.