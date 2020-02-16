Champaign Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery over the weekend.
Lieutenant Nate Rath says officers were called to the 700 block of South Randolph Street at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday following reports of shots being fired.
Rath says when they arrived on scene, officers discovered multiple shell casings and property damage to a residential apartment complex from the gunfire.
He says the investigation revealed a man pulled a handgun on group of individuals and demanded valuables.
Rath says the man then began shooting as the group ran from the scene. But he says no one reported to police being struck by the gunfire.
However, Rath says one person did sustain a minor injury from broken glass from the gunfire.
He says the investigation identified the suspect as 22-year-old Malik Hurd of Urbana.
He is wanted o charges of attempted armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.