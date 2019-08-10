CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are asking for help finding a man they believe responsible for a stabbing earlier this month.
A release from Lt. Nate Rath said police were called to an apartment complex parking lot in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 1. They found a 29-year-old man with serious injuries who had apparently been stabbed.
Rath said police investigation focused on Deonte Campbell, 27, believed to live in the 800 block of South Mattis. Rath said there was an argument between Campbell and the man, who knew each other, that escalated to violence.
Police did not release any information on the victim’s condition.
On Friday, police obtained a warrant for Campbell’s arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information on him is asked to call the police department at 217-351-4545.
Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible.