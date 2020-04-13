A 23-year-old Chicago man visiting his family in Champaign has been missing since Thursday evening, Champaign police said Monday.
Jeremy Wallace arrived Thursday in Champaign and left his family's house that evening around 10:30 p.m., police said.
About 45 minutes later, he was seen in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue at a local business, which he left alone "and was last seen heading west," Lt. Nathan Rath said in a news release. "He has not been heard from since."
The next day, Wallace's family filed a missing person's report.
Police described him as a black man, six feet tall and about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing red, grey and blue sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.
"It is unknown at this time if Mr. Wallace is in any danger," Rath wrote.
Police asked anyone with information about Wallace to contact police at 217-351-4545 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.