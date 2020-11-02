CHAMPAIGN — A 24-year-old man sustained what police believe is a non-life-threatening wound to the head during a shooting late Monday afternoon in Champaign.
Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of North Sixth Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers said they located multiple spent shell casings near the intersection of Sixth Street and Beardsley Avenue.
Moments later, they were notified that a 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by personal transport. He is receiving treatment, Champaign police said.
According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests the victim was walking southbound in the 1100 block of North Sixth when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds, striking him in the head.
The injury is "not currently believed to be life threatening," police said.
There was additional property damage to a vehicle and multiple private residences, authorities said.
Residents or businesses with exterior surveillance camera systems were encouraged to contact the police, who believe video footage may be useful in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.