CHAMPAIGN — City council members will hear an update tonight from Champaign’s police department, which updated its use-of-force policies this month to include de-escalation, the duty for officers to intervene during unlawful use-of-force and an explicit ban on chokeholds.
The changes were among those recommended by former President Barack Obama during a town hall meeting last month, and CPD said the changes “have all been longstanding practices of the Police Department for decades and are now incorporated into the formal policy language,” according to a packet prepared for council.
Obama also recommended requiring a warning before shooting, exhausting alternatives before using deadly force, a ban of shooting at moving vehicles, a use-of-force continuum policy and requirements for comprehensive reporting.
He urged mayors to sign a pledge to review and reform use-of-force policies, which Champaign’s Deb Feinen signed.
The police department is also planning community listening sessions, community dialogues and the re-establishment of the Chief’s Advisory Committee.
“The events should assist in promoting active, meaningful communication that can capture actionable ideas before the Police Department reports back to Council for further discussion and direction,” the packet states.
The listening sessions would begin in August and include an update from the police department followed by public comment and some question-and-answer time.
The dialogues would be smaller, with 10 to 15 community members and police officers, and happen in September and October.
The advisory committee would include “a diverse set of community leaders” who would provide advice to Chief Anthony Cobb on community policing strategies and needs, as well as public awareness campaigns.
CPD then hopes to return to council before the end of the year to “review the results of the engagement efforts and the Police Department recommendations for further consideration, input and direction,” the packet states.