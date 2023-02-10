CHAMPAIGN – The city of Champaign has reached an agreement with the owners of Champaign Park Apartments that includes reimbursement to the city for the cost of lodging tenants in hotel rooms and provides more time to get repairs made to condemned buildings.
A stipulated court order entered Thursday includes an agreement by the complex owners to reimburse the city $145,401 for the cost of hotel rooms for displaced residents through Feb. 2 and to make further reimbursements on a monthly basis for the city's cost of continuing to house the residents.
The first repayment is to be be made within 30 days, according to the order.
The order also calls for the property managers of the apartment complex at 2106 W. White St., C to board and secure windows of any vacant buildings and secure the apartments that aren’t currently occupied within 30 days.
It also requires property managers to arrange for proper security gates and security personnel at the complex within 60 days.
The court order continues the city’s case against the property owners to March 21.