CHAMPAIGN - Food left cooking on a stove apparently sparked a smoky fire in a northwest Champaign home early Tuesday.
Champaign Fire Battalion Chief Andy Quarnstrom said a resident of the home in the 1900 block of Garden Hills Drive sustained burns from trying to put out a fire and needed treatment at a hospital.
Firefighters were called to the home by one of the residents about 4:22 a.m.
When they pulled up, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the front door of the single-family home, found a fire on the stove and quickly put it out with a fire extinguisher.
A smoke detector alerted the family to the fire and all were able to get out, Quarnstrom said.