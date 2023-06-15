Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Electric rates will be going up later this summer for Champaign residents, but the increase will be a bit less painful than the one folks in several neighboring communities began paying earlier this year.
The city announced Thursday that it’s signed an agreement with Constellation New Energy Inc. to be the next electric supplier for Champaign residents who don’t opt out of the municipal electric aggregation program.
The new rate starting with August meter reads will be 7.86 cents per kilowatt hour — not quite double the current 4.79 cents per kilowatt hour under the current supplier Energy Harbor.
In contrast, the electric aggregation rates in unincorporated Champaign County, Urbana and some other area communities nearly tripled earlier this year from the 4-cent range to the 12-cent range.
Under the municipal electric aggregation program, cities negotiate to buy power in bulk at a discounted rate, and electric customers within their boundaries who want to participate don’t have to take any action. Those who don’t want to participate can opt out.
The pricing through Champaign's new Constellation contract will be in effect through July 2024 meter reads.
The new Constellation rate is a hair below Ameren Illinois’ current rate of 7.87 cents per kilowatt hour.
The new Constellation rate affects only the power supply portion of electric bills. Ameren Illinois continues to provide and bill for power delivery.
Champaign officials said electric customers in the city’s aggregation contract saved a collective $11.8 million under the expiring Energy Harbor contract between July 2021 and this past March.
While Ameren Illinois’ price to compare was as high as 11.83 cents per kilowatt hour during the recent competitive process to select new energy suppliers, Ameren’s price dropped to 7.87 cents after the recent Midcontinent Independent System Operator auction.
Because of a gap between the end of Champaign's Energy Harbor contract and its new contract with Constellation, Ameren will be temporarily supplying power to Champaign residents for the first month or two, city officials said.
Ameren will be notifying Champaign customers about that in upcoming weeks, and Constellation will be contacting Champaign customers eligible for the aggregation program in July with a welcome letter and opt-out option.