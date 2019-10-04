CHAMPAIGN — For the fifth year in a row, the city of Champaign is welcoming residents into its halls to learn about the inner workings of local government.
But this year, the Champaign City Government 101 Academy, one of the local government’s efforts to be more transparent and increase engagement with the public, is trying something new.
The program teaches interested citizens about public safety, infrastructure maintenance, the council-manager form of government and the day-to-day of running the city.
The current academy session launched Thursday night with a meet-and-greet and will continue intermittently into November.
Champaign City Council member Greg Stock is numbered among the program’s graduates, and several other attendees have gone on to run for council seats or find places within the city’s civil-service jobs.
But what Stock went through isn’t the same as what students were introduced to Thursday.
“This year, we’ve revised the program,” said John Ruffin, a neighborhood services coordinator for the city.
In previous years, the academy consisted of 12 class periods, each time with a different city department giving an hour-and-a-half presentation to students.
This year, the academy has grouped those departments into four sections: leadership and administration, like the city manager’s and mayor’s offices; outward facing departments, such as neighborhood services, public works and the library; internal departments, including IT, legal and human resources; and public safety departments, such as the police and fire departments and METCAD.
“Each are then working to provide a team presentation to the students over the span of the academy,” Ruffin said. “The team presentation is designed to show how those departments work together to serve the citizens.”
And instead of 12 classes, this time there’s only four — each scheduled to take about two hours and focus on one of the four sections — in addition to the meet-and-greet and a Nov. 19 “graduation” reception.
“It’s a significant reduction in the number of classes, but we think we’ve made it a lot more interactive and engaging,” Ruffin said. “The goal is still there: to prepare folks to serve on our boards and commissions, and to engage folks more actively and give them volunteer opportunities.”
Diane O’Rourke, a Clark Park resident who has been intimately involved in a zoning dispute with the city, is among this year’s attendees.
She said she wants to know more about the inner workings of local government.
“My husband and I have always been involved in advocacy for our neighborhood,” O’Rourke said. “We were very involved in the flooding problems, so I’ve gone through years dealing with the city.”
Another “student,” Marissa Siero, corporate engagement and programs manager at the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business, said her love for Champaign is what got her involved.
“This is a unique opportunity to get to know the people that run city government and other folks that get involved here,” Siero said. “One of the great things that I love about this community is the diversity. I want to grow a better and more diverse network of people to help.”