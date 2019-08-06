CHAMPAIGN — When Roger Diercks and his family go on vacation, it always seems like it takes forever.
Every time they cross a state line, his 13-year-old son, Evan, has to stop for a state highway map.
“It must have rubbed off on him,” the elder Diercks said of his love for maps. “That was me when I was a kid.”
Diercks, the city of Champaign’s geographic information system administrator, has always kept maps at the center of his work and career as a geography graduate from the University of Illinois with a meteorology background and a stint as a storm chaser.
From digitized aerial photographs of Champaign’s past to the location of every tree owned by the city and most recently the need to keep cybersecurity threats at bay, Diercks’ department is fundamental to the city’s ability to function.
But it’s the rise in cyberthreats aimed at municipalities across the country that has kept Diercks busy lately trying to patch up any possible entry points for hackers in GIS applications.
“We don’t want GIS to be an opening for some sort of security threat to the rest of the network,” Diercks said. “You’ve probably seen the news on local governments being attacked. Security has always been a concern for us, but in the last five or so years, attacks have been more frequent.”
Diercks added that almost every city department deals with GIS at some point, so keeping gateways safe is a priority. One of the biggest users is the public works department, which uses GIS data to track “myriad things, from city-owned street lights, traffic signals, trees and other assets.”
Without it, many of the city’s public works projects wouldn’t be possible, or finished in a timely manner, said Administrative Services Manager Kris Koester.
“Public works uses GIS on a daily basis to keep track of and maintain the city’s infrastructure,” Koester said. “Citizens report issues to us, which we enter into a work-order system that allows us to dispatch for maintenance, track time and money spent, as well as the status of the repair.”
Along with asset management, public works also uses automatic vehicle locators in all its cars and trucks, Koester said, in order to “ensure service delivery and safety of our drivers in the field.”
Long gone are the days of cumbersome paper maps and guides — which Koester admitted there are still a lot of at the city — and efficiency is the result, he said.
The most notable aspect of digitizing the maps?
“This system takes up less space,” he said.
“We used to have an entire room filled with maps.”
Still today, it’s maps that people are most interested in, Diercks said.
By far one of the most accessed and popular features of the city’s GIS data is the Champaign Historic Map, Diercks said.
People can view the very first city maps drawn by fire insurance companies in the 1800s and aerial photography dating back to the 1950s and take a tour of the city’s present and past landmarks.
“We still do have maps that if people want to print out and have on paper, they can,” Diercks said, though the best way to have an interactive experience is via the city’s new GIS applications website.
Like other cities, Champaign is also making sure to stay transparent in all aspects of its operations, Diercks said, including moving toward a more “open data” model for GIS.
“For the most part, in the past, if you wanted some data, you got it,” Diercks said. “But that takes staff time. Now we can make our most commonly accessed data sets easily available. It’s aimed at advanced user of GIS, but there are quite a few of those because of the university. Open data frees up staff to do more and serve the public in other ways.”