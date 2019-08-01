Reporter

Work on Starbucks (left) continues at the Union Square shopping center on the northeast corner of Mattis and Springfield in Champaign.

Construction has picked up on the Starbucks being built on the corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues in Champaign.

The developers hope to turn the building over to the coffee chain in September, said Ramshaw Real Estate’s Lauren Ramshaw.

“They have an anticipated open date (of) ‘late fall,’ ” she said.

Coming Sunday: A look at the progress being made at that intersection, which includes a bank’s transition to a new - and nearby - building.

