CHAMPAIGN — After the Champaign school district’s chief financial officer announced last week that he had been placed on administrative leave, school board members Monday night approved another business office employee to serve as interim “school district treasurer.”
Seth Hansen assumes the position Tuesday after a unanimous board vote. District officials declined to say why they initiated the change.
In previous interviews, district CFO Tom Lockman said he believed he had been put on leave after going public with information regarding the alleged abuse of district-issued credit cards. Information from Lockman was used in a News-Gazette Media investigation on the topic in May, and he had also gone to Illinois State Police with his concerns. Much of the conversation on fiscal mismanagement since then has centered on district-issued credit cards and the district’s lack of a formal policy for their use.
Earlier Monday evening, school board members went through a brief second hearing on such a policy, as well as those surrounding employee reimbursement and definitions of financial waste, fraud and abuse. Board rules require all proposed new policies to get two hearings before they can be adopted; the board could vote as early as August to formalize these, which did not change substantially since their first presentation at its last meeting on June 10.
In other news:
— Board members voted to pay off the remaining amount of $2.4 million toward the district’s 2018 purchase of an administration facility at 502 W. Windsor Road. The goal is to save nearly $500,000 in interest payments by clearing the loan balance early — a recommendation that came from Guy Cahill, a financial consultant who addressed the board Monday. Cahill’s consulting contract with the district, which ran through the month of June, was approved earlier that month for $750 per day.
— By a vote of 6-1, members approved a 3.25 percent raise for “eligible” district administrators who are returning to their same position for the 2019-20 school year.
— Members also heard about a change to the masonry contract for referendum work at Centennial High School. The original contractor, Kirby Turner, had made an error in its estimates and asked to withdraw from the bid process. District construction manager Mark Roessler said the district had done its “due diligence” in attempting to mitigate the situation. Kirby Turner ended up paying the district around $33,000 to offset the costs of it having to move to the next bidder, Roessler said. Kirby Turner had estimated the cost to be around $679,000; the next-lowest bidder, J.J. Braker and Sons, estimated it at $866,000. Roessler told board members the incident was “highly unusual.”
— Board members also approved hires for five administrative positions in the district.
Andy O’Neil, a special-education administrator, was promoted to director of special education.
Jonelle Baskett, an administrator in Springfield Public Schools, will become director of K-8 teaching and learning. She replaces Jamie Roundtree, who was named principal of Booker T. Washington STEM Academy.
Barkstall Elementary special-education teacher Jacquelyn Teague will become assistant principal of BTW.
Former Robeson Elementary Assistant Principal Jason Pope is returning to the district as principal of Bottenfield Elementary after a one-year stint as a principal at a Bloomington school.
Christina Ray, an assistant principal, will switch from Garden Hills Elementary to Westview Elementary.