CHAMPAIGN — More money, no taxes.
That’s the idea behind a Champaign school district plan to resell bonds it issued back in 2010 — redirect money back to the district that would have gone to current bondholders.
The pitch was made public at a Thursday evening meeting of the district’s citizen-led Referendum Oversight Committee, which can’t take any formal action but can provide feedback to district officials.
Members listened as officials rehashed the history of the 2010 bond issuance and how they plan a resale, from which they would use the proceeds to fund a districtwide capital improvements plan, among other possibilities.
Back in 2010, the district took money from the county’s newly established 1 percent sales tax to issue $86.7 million in building bonds with a planned 2036 payoff date.
But as of June 1, the option to redeem the “taxable obligations” of the bonds became available to the district, interim school district treasurer Seth Hansen said, adding that internal discussions about the option had been going on “for a while now.”
“Now is the right time to do this,” he said. “The market is such that we’re seeing some good responses to us.”
Two primary options are before the district: adopting a “level savings” financing plan that “could be used to provide a predictable stream of moneys for the capital improvement plan;” or a “capitalized interest” plan that would create higher interest payments but allow “upfront moneys to cover current expenses on the existing referendum projects,” according to Hansen.
Acknowledging the “slightly higher” interest rate over the life of the bonds, financial consultant Guy Cahill — whose services to the district were approved by the school board at a June 10 meeting — added that “both (options) are significantly lower than what we’re currently paying on the 2010 issue.” With many of the district’s referendum projects incurring cost overages, previous committee meetings have included information on sources of additional revenue the district could use to bridge the gap between project estimates and actual costs. Committee member Anne Barnes noted that members had been told the differences would be “made up with reserves and arbitrage.”
Unit 4’s Chief Financial Officer Tom Lockman had delivered that report at the March meeting.
Cahill said that had been “an incorrect use of that word.”
“Effectively, what the person was speaking to was ‘interest income’ that was available to the district from various fund reserves or monies that hadn’t been used on projects yet — so money sitting in a construction fund from bond proceeds waiting to be spent. There’s interest earned on that — net arbitrage. You can only have so much money ... before you have to pay the federal government for that arbitrage — making money on money.”
If the district does decide to proceed with any form of reselling its 2010 bonds, the board will have to approve an underwriter — “someone to go out and sell the bonds,” Cahill said, adding that he will be part of writing a recommendation to the school board for whichever firm seems best up to the task.
By Thursday, after a request for proposals had been issued by the district, 11 firms had responded. The district chose to interview four: two national firms — J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo — and two regional firms — Stern Brothers and Stifel & Backstrom.
All but J.P. Morgan delivered presentations to the committee members; Cahill said he was “satisfied” with their reasoning for being unable to be physically present.
Wells Fargo already has a history with Unit 4, as it was the firm chosen for a post-referendum bond issue in 2017.
One thing that will be different from 2017, however, is the decision to forgo hiring municipal advisers that add a “fiduciary responsibility” to the process.
“We’ve taken that layer out,” Cahill said. “The underwriters have a ‘fair dealing standard’ (and) what we have through the RFP is a way to measure how well they did.”
Cahill said the district will use that information as it decides again on an underwriter in 2020, when the second release of referendum bonds is due.
“... If they want to be a part of the 2020 issue, they damn pretty well better be certain they get it right here,” he said. “That’s the leverage we’re going to employ to make sure the district’s taxpayers are served well.”
School board President Amy Armstrong noted that eliminating a municipal adviser had created “additional savings” for the district.
All four firms had similar numbers, estimating a “net present value savings” on interest payments between $9 million and $10 million if the district hires any of them for either financing plan.
The board plans to vote on Aug. 12 on a firm. Armstrong told committee members the reason Monday’s meeting had been added to the calendar was because the district wanted to “communicate this out to a further audience” before taking a formal action.