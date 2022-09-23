Champaign schools: Boozer gets salary bump, district sells surplus Chromebook carts to Mahomet-Seymour, Urbana
CHAMPAIGN — For meeting a series of board-set goals in her contract, Superintendent Shelia Boozer was rewarded with a 4.25 percent annual raise, President Amy Armstrong announced in the board report segment of Unit 4’s most recent meeting.
That takes the second-year superintendent’s salary from $212,000 to $221,000, according to figures later provided to The News-Gazette by the district.
The evaluation itself, the only one board members conduct of a district employee, took place in executive session. No vote was taken publicly since the measure was a contractual obligation, Armstrong said, and there was no discussion in open session among board members.
Boozer’s contract states that her “salary shall increase each year by an amount no less than the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers but not to exceed the percentage increase for off-schedule teachers in the (Champaign Federation of Teachers’) collective bargaining agreement,” Armstrong said, reading from the agenda item on the board schedule. “Based on these criteria, Dr. Boozer will receive an increase of 4.25 percent — the amount in the CFT contract for off-schedule teachers — this year.”
The board did take action on several other items, approving each without discussion:
— The district’s annual contribution of $24,600 to the CU Schools Foundation for fiscal 2023.
— The sale of four excess Spectrum Cloud 32 Chromebook carts to the Mahomet-Seymour school district for $1,200.
— In a separate intergovernmental agreement, the sale of 10 other Chromebook carts for $3,000 to the Urbana school district. For another $20,000, Urbana will get Toshiba phone equipment no longer needed in Champaign following a switch to the Avaya phone system.
— A donation of surplus items stored in the district warehouse to the Preservation and Conservation Association: 46 metal chairs, six wood desks, six small wood tables, three wood pre-K chairs, three white boards and one damaged Lego table.
— Two other donations of items — to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore (three wire book racks) and the Stephens Family YMCA, for its “Y on the Fly” program (37 plastic purple chairs, one wood storage shelf, one square top table and 24 triangular desks).
The disposal of 24 grey plastic chairs, two wooden desks and 12 wood trapezoid tables.