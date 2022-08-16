CHAMPAIGN — After two years, the pandemic-delayed search for Champaign’s next public works director is complete.
Khalil Zaied, currently the vice president for special projects for the engineering consulting firm KCI Technologies, will start with the city on Oct. 17, Champaign City Manager Dorothy David announced Tuesday.
Zaied succeeds former Director Dennis Schmidt, who retired in July 2020, and City Engineer Dave Clark, who's served on an interim basis since then. Zaied will be paid a salary of $185,000.
Zaied spent most of his career working for the city of Baltimore. From 1997 to 2016, he worked in several city management and engineering roles, including deputy mayor for operations, director of the department of transportation and bureau head of public works.
From 2016 to 2018, he served as deputy city manager for public works and transportation for El Paso, Texas.
“Khalil’s extensive background in engineering and municipal government made him the best choice to assume leadership of our Public Works Department,” David said. “With nearly two decades of experience managing the delivery of critical public works and transportation services, Khalil has demonstrated his leadership capabilities and sharpened his skills through a series of career advancements and increased levels of responsibility."
The recruitment for public works director was delayed because of the city’s pandemic-related hiring freeze, officials said.
“I am both grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as the new Public Works Director for the City of Champaign,” Zaied said of his appointment. “It is an honor to work alongside the dedicated and highly skilled group of professionals at the department. I would like to thank the City Manager for her confidence in me and I look forward to serving the residents of this great city.”