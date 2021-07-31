CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.
According to a release, police responded to a report of shots fired around 10:44 p.m. in the 800 block of North Willis Drive.
Inside a private residence was a 20-year-old suffering from four gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he died, police said.
Police said someone approached the house from the outside and fired into it several times. Police located 19 shell casings in the driveway of the residence.
Anyone who has information can contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The killing is the third this month and ninth in 2021 in Champaign.