CHAMPAIGN — Make that 14 straight months with fewer shooting incidents in Champaign than the precious year, according to newly published police data.
Champaign police reported a total of four incidents citywide in April, compared to 16 in April 2022 and 30 in April 2021, the deadliest year on record.
Through four months last year, Champaign police had responded to 50 shooting incidents. The total through April 2023: 21.
Also:
— Champaign’s homicide-by-gunfire count remains at one: the Jan. 5 fatal shooting of Jalen Williams in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. Six days later, Zaire Herman, 20, was arrested for the murder of Mr. Williams.
Through April of the three previous years, there was also one homicide by gunfire. Those years ended with a total of seven (2022), 16 (2021) and 10 (2020).
— Two individuals were struck by gunfire in April, bringing the yearly total to seven, according to CPD statistics. After the first four months of 2022, that number stood at 11.
— For the second straight month, just one shooting incident resulted in property damage — down from nine in April 2022.