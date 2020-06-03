CHAMPAIGN — A 39-year-old was shot in the arm Tuesday evening a block west of Hazel Park in Champaign, police said Wednesday.
Another man, 33, was struck in the face with a handgun, “causing a significant laceration,” Lt. Nathan Rath said in a news release.
Police responded to the 300 block of West Bradley Avenue around 10:47 p.m., Rath said, and found a scene “consistent with gunfire”
A few minutes later, they were told the 39-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his upper left arm.
The second victim also arrived at a local hospital with his injuries, police said.
Rath asked any resident or businesses in the area with surveillance footage to contact the police, as the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.