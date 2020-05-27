CHAMPAIGN - A Tuesday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds is under investigation.
Champaign Police responded to the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Tuesday. There, a 31-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered in a yard outside of a private residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.