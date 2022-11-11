CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a young man injured.
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg about 9:32 a.m. in an alley behind the 500 block of North Elm Street near Washington Street, which is two blocks west of State Street.
He was apparently shot by someone in a vehicle that also sustained damage in the shooting.
Police believe that the victim was targeted and that there is “no immediate danger to the broader community.”
Police were canvassing the area while the man was taken to the hospital.
As of the end of October, there have been 49 people hit by gunfire and confirmed reports of 117 shots fired in Champaign.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.