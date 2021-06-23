CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that happened in west Champaign.
First responders were summoned to the Gramercy Park apartments in the 2100 block of West White Street at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary information from police is that one person was shot and taken to the hospital. No information on the extent of the injury was available.
As of Monday, there has been 132 instances of shots fired in the city for the year and six shooting deaths.
That compares with 189 shots fired calls for all of 2020 and 10 homicides, nine of which involved people being shot to death.