URBANA — The owner of a west Champaign liquor and snack store and one of his corporate managers have been criminally charged with not paying Illinois state sales taxes.
Prakashkumar Patel, 43, who listed an address in the 300 block of Prairie Crossing Drive in Mahomet, the owner of Blue Star II at 918 W. Bradley Ave., C, and his corporate manager, Kirtikumar Patel, 50, of the 3100 block of Sharp Drive, Champaign, both appeared Thursday afternoon before Judge Adam Dill.
The judge read to them lengthy charges filed Tuesday in Champaign County Circuit Court by the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul alleging theft of government funds exceeding $100,000 and sales tax evasion that happened between March 2013 and April 2018.
Raoul’s office alleges that the store collected the correct sales tax on purchases, but both men underreported sales tax numbers to the store’s accountant. Raoul alleged that the men reported a higher number of low-tax-rate sales than the store actually made, and underreported high-tax-rate sales and total receipts.
The store’s accountant filed monthly sales tax returns, which were fraudulent since they were based on the underreported income. In the meantime, the Patels allegedly pocketed the excess sales tax money, Raoul said.
The charges are Class X and Class 1 felonies, respectively. Judge Jason Bohm issued arrest warrants for both men Tuesday. They were arrested, posted $1,000 cash for their release from jail, and were back in court Thursday for arraignment with their attorneys.
The theft of government funds charge is punishable by six to 30 years in prison upon conviction, while the sales tax evasion carries penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. Each count also carries a fine of up to $25,000.
Prakashkumar Patel, the president of Karm Yogi, doing business as Blue Star II, was also charged with two counts alleging that he filed fraudulent Illinois business income tax returns for the 2016 and 2017 tax years. Each of those counts are Class 4 felonies, carrying a possible penalty ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Akram Zanayed, the Chicago attorney representing Prakashkumar Patel, said his client denies any wrongdoing outlined in the charges.
“This case is going away very quickly,” he predicted after the brief court appearance.
Zanayed said he does not believe the Patels are related other than working together for the popular shop that features liquor, cigarettes, snacks and T-shirts, among other merchandise.
Kirtikumar Patel is represented by Julio Tellez, a Chicago attorney, who said he knew little about the allegations, having just gotten in the case Thursday.
Both Tellez and Zanayed requested a probable cause hearing for their clients, which Dill set for Sept. 1. No attorneys from Raoul’s office appeared on Thursday.
The Patels were investigated by the Illinois Department of Revenue's criminal investigations division.