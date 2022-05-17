CHAMPAIGN — For Brandon Rutherford, every day he spends as a teacher is a special day.
To his surprise, an extra dose of special was added to his Monday when Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation and Champaign school district officials walked into his classroom unannounced to honor him with the foundation’s most prestigious teaching award.
A third-, fourth- and fifth-grade enrichment teacher at Champaign’s Stratton Academy of the Arts, Rutherford was presented with the Mann-Hankel Teaching Excellence Award.
Rutherford wasn’t told about the award in advance, and judging by his widened eyes, the foundation and school officials managed to make it just as much a surprise as they hoped.
“This is a giant honor and surprise, and I am very humbled by this,” Rutherford said.
The 42-year-old teacher, also a father of four, grew up in Urbana and graduated from the University of Illinois in 2010.
He has been teaching at Stratton since 2014 and previously taught at two other Champaign schools, Garden Hills Academy and Bottenfield Elementary School.
“Brandon is a unique teacher,” Stratton Principal Stephanie Eckels said. “He is completely committed to his students and this school.”
Rutherford’s nominator, Stratton third-grade teacher Stephanie Wilson, said Rutherford helped her a lot her first year.
“He’s the best teacher I’ve ever worked with,” she said.
It wasn’t the first honor for Rutherford. He was named a New Teacher of the Year in 2013 by the Illinois Science Teachers Association.
Rutherford said he finds every day as a teacher special and challenging, with each day bringing new problems to solve.
“The challenge of teaching has helped make me grow to be a better person,” he said.
He also enjoys the energy his students bring to school, Rutherford said.
“The energy the students have when they learn about the world energizes me and keeps me going,” he said.
Eckels said Rutherford has been the backbone of Stratton’s gifted program since he joined the school’s faculty.
“One of the best features of Brandon’s teaching philosophy is his ability to engage the students in hands-on applied projects,” she said.
“The students in Brandon’s class are active learners. I am convinced that the students retain the concepts much better when they come from a hands-on project where the students take ownership of their work and have enthusiasm and excitement about what they are doing.”
Rutherford said he’s had the opportunity through the Champaign schools where he’s taught to create a project-based curriculum, with this year’s project focusing on hydroponics and gardening.
He previously launched a coral reef project at the school in 2015-2016 with a $1,000 grant from the foundation, according to foundation Executive Director Kelly Hill.
The coral reef project continued until the COVID-19 pandemic, Rutherford said.
Nominations for the Mann-Hankel award come from Unit 4 peers and administrators and include at least two letters of support from parents, former students, community members, peers, administrators or the nominator.
The award — which also comes with a $2,000 check — goes to a full-time tenured teacher with at least 10 years experience who exemplifies traits of dedication, integrity, commitment to every student, service and excellence.
The award is named for Barbara Mann, who served for many years on the foundation board, and her husband, Steve Hankel.