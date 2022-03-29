CHAMPAIGN — Hundreds of Champaign teachers may be outside the school district’s administrative headquarters this evening as their union and the school board return to the bargaining table.
“We’d love to see 400 or 500 of our members show up,” union Co-President Mike Sitch said Monday. “That’d be really good. People are pretty fired up.”
While the negotiation session will be held remotely on Zoom, Sitch said the union has asked teachers to turn up outside the school district’s administrative offices at 502 W. Windsor Road, C, to demonstrate that they’re united through strength of numbers in trying to come to a resolution.
This past Friday, the morning after the last negotiation session, the Champaign Federation of Teachers filed a 10-day notice of an intent to strike.
April 4 would be the earliest possible day for teachers to walk off the job, but Sitch said there are still several pathways to avoid that.
“We plan to make ourselves available to bargain almost 24/7 up until that time,” he said.
Teachers have been working without a contract for nearly a year, Sitch said.
Their biggest issue has been the school board’s proposal to lengthen the elementary school day by 50 minutes and work days for elementary teachers by 35 minutes beginning with the 2023-24 school year to add more time for recess, lunch and instruction.
Before negotiations begin today, the union will offer an in-person listening session to hear from families about their concerns.
It will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, C.