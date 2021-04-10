CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are looking for the person who shot a teen in southwest Champaign early Saturday.
At 2:23 a.m., police went to the 1900 block of Southwood Drive where they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
After police administered first aid, the teen was taken to a local hospital.
Police learned that he was outside a home when a sport utility vehicle pulled up, a person got out, fired at the teen, then took off in the white SUV.
Police ask that anyone with video or information, contact them at 217-351-4545 or through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The shooting brings to at least seven the number of people injured by gunfire in Champaign this year.
There have been at least 53 confirmed shootings in the city since Jan. 1.