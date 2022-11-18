11-18 B1

CHAMPAIGN — Council members authorized the city to spend no more than $178,426.10 to replace traffic signal equipment damaged beyond repair during a September storm and October car accident.

Champaign Signal and Lighting will provide both the equipment and installation needed to replace:

— Four video detection systems — at Neil Street and Windsor Road, Neil and Stadium Drive, Neil and Kirby Avenue and Mattis Avenue and Windsor — which were struck by lightning on Sept. 19.

The systems are used to optimize the timing of how traffic signals change, city staff explained in a memo to council members.

— Two uninterruptible power supply controllers — at Fourth Street and Kirby and Mattis and Windsor — that were damaged in the same storm.

Since then, the two intersections have been without the controllers, which ensure continuity of power to a traffic signal, should it lose power from its primary electrical source, staff wrote.

— A traffic signal cabinet — and everything in it — at the intersection of Prospect and Meijer Drive, destroyed during a vehicular collision on Oct. 23.

Such cabinets house all of the components necessary for controlling an intersection’s traffic signals, pedestrian crosswalk signals and emergency vehicle preemption devices, staff wrote.

