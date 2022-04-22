URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was one of 10 transit agencies honored Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration for efforts to combat climate change.
The MTD was honored with the award for "most innovative."
“MTD demonstrated creative solutions to implement its climate action strategy, including generating hydrogen for its hydrogen fuel-cell buses from its own solar panels," the federal agency said in announcing the winners.
The Federal Transit Administration presented the awards recognizing what it called “the exemplary efforts” of 10 transit agencies to combat climate change through the FTA’s Sustainable Transit for a Healthy Planet initiative.
"By helping people efficiently and affordably get where they need to go, public transit plays a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,"said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "We're delighted to honor these 10 public transit agencies leading the charge to protect our communities against climate change."