With COVID-19 cases spiking across the state, both the Champaign and Urbana park districts are limiting the availability of their facilities.
In Champaign, the biggest change to plans came for Leonhard Recreation Center, which had to shut down last week because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 cases among staff and the resulting contact tracing. Instead of reopening this week for members, the facility is only reopening for fitness programming.
“We decided to pause that with numbers spiking in the community, just to give everybody kind of a breath in a way,” Champaign Park District spokesperson Chelsea Norton said.
Tentatively, Norton said Leonhard would reopen to members after Thanksgiving. Other facilities will also remain open for specific programming.
The Urbana Park District suspended walk-in traffic at its indoor facilities as well as indoor fitness programs at Phillips Recreation Center and Brookens Gym, indoor lap swim, water exercise classes, and swim team practices at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center and rentals for its indoor facilities. Those changes went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
“We had been thinking about (suspending programs and facility access) over the weekend with COVID-19 cases ramping up,” Public Information and Marketing Manager Mark Schultz said. “Park district leadership discussed amongst themselves, and we were in contact with (Champaign-Urbana Public Health).”
Unlike in the spring, both park districts have left playgrounds and parks open while encouraging social distancing and masks to be worn.
“In the spring, none of us knew what to expect, so we did what we could to protect the community,” Norton said. “Part of that was closing playgrounds, and that was more of a precaution because we didn’t know how long it would stay on a playground surface. Research definitely shows now that it’s safer than we previously thought it might be.
“The Champaign community, they get it. People are very respectful of each others’ space. I’ve seen a lot of mask wearing from adults and children at the park, and people are keeping that distance in a respectful way.”