URBANA — A Champaign woman was charged Tuesday with having a loaded stolen gun that she allegedly used to threaten another woman.
Tamia Newsome, 22, who listed an address in the 2100 block of West White Street, was arrested early Sunday morning by Champaign police, who stopped a car in which she was a passenger in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said shortly before the stop, a 25-year-old Champaign woman reported to a Champaign police officer that she was leaving the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the same block about 2:15 a.m. when Newsome allegedly pointed a black gun at her.
The victim identified Newsome as someone with whom she had previously argued.
When police stopped the car, they found cannabis, about 6 grams of crack cocaine, nine Ecstasy pills and a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Police learned that the gun had been stolen from Danville. Newsome was sitting in the back seat behind the driver. She had no valid firearm owner’s identification card or concealed-carry license, Alferink said.
The driver, Christopher Mitchell, 32, of Danville, denied any knowledge of the gun. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in connection with the crack cocaine and Ecstasy and told to be back in court Sept. 24. Judge Roger Webber set his bond at $10,000.
Newsome was charged with possession of a stolen weapon and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, for possessing a loaded gun without a license and allegedly displaying it to the woman, putting her in fear of being shot.
Newsome, who had a prior juvenile adjudication for mob action and an adult conviction for disorderly conduct, was being held Tuesday in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. She was told to return to court Oct. 22.