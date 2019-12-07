URBANA — A Champaign County judge Saturday set bond for a woman accused of running over another woman early Friday while allegedly impaired at $150,000.
That means Ashia Marshall, 29, whose bond was increased Friday in another alleged drunken driving case, would need to post $20,000 cash to be released from the Champaign County Jail.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark laid out preliminary facts about Marshall’s Friday arrest for Judge Adam Dill so that he could set bond.
Marshall, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kenwood Road, will be formally charged Monday.
Clark said she intends to file two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence alleging Marshall injured a woman and was driving impaired without a license, possession of cocaine, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Clark told Dill that about 3:50 a.m. Friday, Champaign police were sent to the Oakwood Trace Apartment complex on Oak Street just south of Bradley Avenue, where they found an injured 31-year-old woman on the ground. The woman is believed to have known Marshall, according to Clark.
“There was some sort of altercation. A witness saw (Marshall) back up her vehicle, strike the victim, run over her, then leave,” the prosecutor said.
Within moments, Champaign police located Marshal’s Honda Civic on Bloomington Road near Garden Hills Drive. She pulled over when the officer initiated the stop but then drove off as he was approaching the car.
She then stopped on Anita Drive, got out of the car and ran, Clark said.
Later, Marshall told police she ran because there was “flake” in the back seat, an apparent reference to cocaine that was found sprinkled across the seat. Officers also found a plastic bag on the passenger floorboard that contained about one-tenth of a gram of cocaine, Clark said.
Clark said the officer noted damage to Marshall’s car and that she showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and glassy eyes. She also smelled of alcohol.
She refused to voluntarily give a blood or urine sample so police had to obtain a search warrant for those fluids, and obtained them at the hospital later.
Among the injuries to the woman hit was a dislocated hip and the skin scraped off her right hand.
If convicted of the more serious of the aggravated DUI charges, Marshall faces one to 12 years in prison.
Clark explained that sentence would have to be served after any sentence she might receive if convicted on a Sept. 3 aggravated DUI she was charged with for allegedly running off Bradley Avenue in west Champaign and crashing down a slope toward Interstate 57. Two men with her were seriously injured in that crash.