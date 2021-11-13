URBANA - A woman who admitted having drugs intended for sale and taking part in looting more than a year ago in Champaign has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Adrianna Holloway-Algee, 30, whose last known address was in the 200 block of East Hill Street, Champaign, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum in two different cases.
She admitted having about 4.5 grams of cocaine intended for sale on Sept. 18, 2020. The drugs were found in a van that she was driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Urbana. Other charges of armed violence, unlawful use of weapons and resisting police were dismissed in that case.
She also pleaded guilty to burglary, admitting that on May 31, 2020, she was found inside the Dollar General, 3001 W. Bradley Ave., C, hiding in a stock room with cigarettes in her pants and diapers in her hand.
The store was one of several businesses in Champaign and Urbana that had been looted that day in reaction to the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.
As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Holloway-Algee is to serve the sentences at the same time.
Court records show she had previous convictions for theft and resisting arrest.