URBANA — A Champaign woman has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a crash Sunday that killed a University of Illinois police officer.
Logan S. Freed, 25, who listed an address in the 500 block of West Washington Street, faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison if convicted of causing the death of Lt. Aaron Landers.
Charges filed against Freed Tuesday allege that on Sunday, while driving under the influence of alcohol, she disobeyed a red light and crashed into a car, which Lt. Landers then crashed into with his motorcycle, causing his death.
According to facts laid out for Judge Adam Dill in court by Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke, the chain reaction collision happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Church Street and Prospect Avenue in west Champaign and involved several vehicles that were hit with flying debris.
Lt. Landers, who was off duty, was conscious following the collision and able to tell an officer that his arm and leg hurt, the prosecutor said.
Radtke said that Champaign police learned that Freed was driving a Toyota RAV4 west on Church Street when she disobeyed the signal and hit a northbound car on Prospect Avenue. The force of the collision pushed that vehicle into the southbound lane of Prospect, where Lt. Landers hit it as he drove south.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died at 3:11 a.m. Monday.
Freed was also charged with a second, less serious count of aggravated driving under the influence alleging she was driving while drunk in a vehicle not covered by liability insurance.
A Champaign police report said that a driver who was just behind the vehicle that Freed hit in the intersection reported Freed was driving fast when she ran the red light.
Surveillance video from the nearby Pavilion confirmed that she had a red light, Radtke said.
An officer reported that Freed smelled of alcohol, her shirt was inside-out and her eyes were glossy and watery. She was unable to perform DUI-related tests including reciting the alphabet from D to S, counting backwards from 79 to 41 or standing on one leg.
In her vehicle, police found a bottle containing a possible alcohol-based beverage, and less than a gram of cannabis. She told police she had two margaritas at dinner with her family.
Radtke said Freed “made a scene” at Carle Hospital and ultimately agreed to a DUI kit but the results are not finished.
Radtke told the judge that Freed had no prior convictions but has a pending domestic battery charge against her.
A Champaign police report said on May 9, about 2:30 a.m., Freed was intoxicated and angry and locked out of her apartment because she had lost the key. Her boyfriend was trying to help her.
Police were called to a domestic dispute and were preparing to leave since they had not observed anything criminal. However, as they were leaving, police saw Freed run to her boyfriend and punch him numerous times.
Arguing for minimal bond, Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick said Freed is employed as a restaurant server, plans to begin cosmetology school in October and has no money to post bond.
Dill set bond for Freed at $250,000, the amount requested by the state.
She’s due back in court Oct. 19.