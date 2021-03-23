URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly set fire to a home that she had been living in with her boyfriend has been charged with residential arson.
If convicted, Kayla Reifsteck, 30, who last lived in the 1700 block of Paula Drive, faces four to 15 years in prison.
A warrant for Reifsteck’s arrest had been issued a week ago by a judge, who set her bond at $100,000.
A Champaign police report said Reifsteck allegedly set fire to a bedroom at the home on Paula on Feb. 28, five days after her boyfriend had been arrested and charged with domestic battery for allegedly hurting her.
Firefighters found that all of the doors to the home had been locked and that there was furniture blocking the front door. Police were able to contact Reifsteck to ask about the fire and she reportedly told them she had been at the home earlier on Feb. 28.
Later, when fire officials talked to her, she said she had been there the day before and declined to come to the house to talk to them in person.
Fire officials found that the fire, which significantly damaged a back bedroom, had started in that room. They found the boyfriend’s class ring and a necklace were on the mattress.
Surveillance video obtained from a nearby home showed a person being dropped off at the house on Feb. 28 at 1:12 p.m. About three hours later, smoke can be seen coming from the bedroom.
The video also showed that the individual who was dropped off was in the driveway putting items in a garbage canister that was rolled near the neighbor’s house.
Police later found paperwork in the can addressed to Reifsteck, along with clothing, a suitcase, duffle bag, blanket, television and a hammer.
The boyfriend in jail told police that Reifsteck had recently threatened to set things on fire. He also identified her as the person seen in the driveway on the video.
Reifsteck is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing April 6.