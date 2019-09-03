URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly started up Facebook Live conversations on her phone while visiting her son in jail has been charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution.
If convicted, Gladys Matthews, 47, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Vine Street, could be sentenced to between four and 15 years in prison. Probation is an option.
The charges stem from two visits Matthews made to her son, Devon Miles, 17, while he was in the Juvenile Detention Center earlier this summer on a number of felony charges.
Miles was prosecuted as an adult and sentenced last month to eight years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at a car that had people in it on Feb. 9 at the Hamilton on the Park apartment complex in northeast Urbana.
The information about the Facebook Live posts came out at a court hearing involving another juvenile two days after Miles was sentenced.
On Aug. 8, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz put on evidence that persuaded Judge Tom Difanis that Davarion Epps, 17, of Champaign, should be prosecuted as an adult for multiple felonies, including aggravated battery for violent attacks on two detention center employees, aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Juvenile Detention Center Superintendent Keith Willis testified during that hearing that Epps appeared on a Facebook Live feed that Matthews had originated from the detention center on June 19 brandishing what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon.
Bringing a cellphone into a jail or detention center is a Class 1 felony, Rietz said, having been deemed by the Legislature as more serious than smuggling in alcohol, cannabis or controlled substances.
A detective working on Epps’ case uncovered the Facebook Live post from that day and another Matthews initiated on July 17 while visiting her son.
Willis said the detention center has signs informing visitors of contraband.
Previously, an officer asked visitors if they had anything that qualified and if they did, it would be put in a locker before the visit with the detainee. Willis said he had changed that policy in late July so that all visitors are scanned with a portable metal detector. The change came before he learned what Matthews had allegedly done.
She was arrested last week on the warrant that had been issued by Difanis on Aug. 8. Rietz said two days earlier, police had interviewed her about the Facebook Live conversations and she admitted bringing the phone into the detention center.
She remains in the jail in lieu of $50,000 bond and is due back in court Oct. 15.