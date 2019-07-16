Champaign County Jail

Joanna Stewart, Champaign, charged Monday, July 16, 2019, with burglary in vehicle break-ins on June 9, July 8 and July 12; residential burglary in for allegedly stealing a television June 24 from an apartment in the 400 block of Briar Lane; and theft over $10,000 for allegedly stealing the electric wheelchair that same day from a carport in the 1300 block of North Neil Street. She has also previously been charged with a felony possession of a stolen vehicle in a June incident and misdemeanor retail theft in a January incident.