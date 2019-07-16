URBANA — A Champaign woman believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins, a residential burglary and the theft of an $18,000 wheelchair, all in Champaign in the last couple months, is in police custody.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Joanna Stewart, 32, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, was charged Monday in four new separate felony cases and is being held in lieu of $85,000 bond.
She has two other cases pending from earlier this year: a felony possession of a stolen vehicle from June and a misdemeanor retail theft from January. She’s due back in court Aug. 6 on all of her cases.
Clark said police had been investigating Stewart for at least a couple of weeks after obtaining surveillance video of a woman in an electric wheelchair carrying a television on her lap. That video was the subject of a July 1 Crime Stoppers bulletin.
On Friday, Clark said, a woman went to get in her car in the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue and found Stewart asleep inside. Noticing the car had been rifled through, she woke Stewart, who reportedly told her she was homeless, had not taken anything and was just sleeping.
Stewart walked away, but the woman called police, who stopped her nearby. They said Stewart had a bag with her that contained several credit cards, including some taken from a purse that was inside the car in which Stewart had just been sleeping.
Clark said police also found credit cards stolen from a July 8 vehicle burglary in the 500 block of East Church Street.
Clark said that Stewart admitted that she had stolen things from multiple vehicles in several locations in Champaign.
On Monday, she was charged with burglary for the July 8 car break-in on Bradley and the July 12 car break-in on Church.
She was also charged with residential burglary for allegedly stealing a television June 24 from an apartment in the 400 block of Briar Lane, and theft over $10,000 for allegedly stealing the electric wheelchair that same day from a carport in the 1300 block of North Neil Street. The wheelchair was later recovered.
The fourth case with which she was charged alleged that on June 9, she broke in to a car in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street. Clark said the victim was missing checks.
“Police are also still investigating numerous car burglaries around that time,” Clark said. “They are also trying to locate the victims of the credit cards that she was found with” Friday.
Because Stewart was free on bond for the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle from mid-June, if she is convicted of any of the newly filed cases, she would have to serve the sentences after she serves whatever she might get if convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Clark said Stewart also had prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.