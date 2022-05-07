CHAMPAIGN — A 26-year-old Champaign woman lost her life in a one-car accident early Saturday near Ogden, authorities said.
Jasmine J. Alexander-Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 74 after being ejected from her 2011 Dodge sedan, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup announced.
Around 5:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Illinois State Police, Ms. Alexander-Jordan’s westbound-traveling vehicle “left the roadway to the right and struck a tree stump,” overturning multiple times before coming to rest in a field.
The investigation is ongoing, state police said.