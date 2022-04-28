URBANA — A 25-year-old Champaign woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the drunk driving accident that killed an off-duty University of Illinois police officer last summer.
Logan Freed was sentenced Thursday by Champaign County Judge Adam Dill after a lengthy hearing in a packed courtroom.
Freed had pleaded guilty this past February to aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the Aug. 22, 2021 accident at Prospect Avenue and Church Street in Champaign that killed UI police Lt. Aaron Landers, 50, of St. Joseph.
Mr. Landers had been riding his motorcycle south on Prospect Avenue about 6:10 p.m. that day when he collided with a northbound car that had been hit by Freed’s sport utility vehicle. Freed had been driving west on Church Street and ran the red light at Prospect, setting the collision in motion.
Freed’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Titus Spitsbergen, asked the judge to consider placing his client on probation — which would have been a possibility in this case only under extraordinary circumstances — and to give her an opportunity to participate in the county’s drug court program.
Assistant State’s Attorney En Chi Lin asked for the maximum sentence of 14 years after calling two police witnesses. Two victim impact statements were read aloud by Mr. Lander’s wife, Dee, and son, Alex, and a third statement was read on behalf of his daughter Keira.
Dee Landers said there’s no aspect of her life that hasn’t been impacted by the loss of her husband, and she’s seen pain in her childrens’ eyes that she can do nothing to fix.
Her children couldn’t have had a better father, she said.
“He was my soulmate, my best friend, my husband, my everything,” she said.
Dee Landers expressed not just pain but anger at Freed, saying it could have all been avoided had she not made the choice to drink and drive.
“You’ve given me and our children life sentences,” she said to Freed.
Lin played police body camera video from the accident scene in which Freed was agitated and combative with her boyfriend as he tried to calm her down and with an officer trying to detain her.
“I don’t understand how I get in an accident and I’m in trouble,” she said at one point, and “everybody’s blaming me, bro,” she said in another.
Champaign police Sgt. Katherine Thompson said that in talking to Freed at the accident site she smelled alcohol on Freed and observed Freed’s eyes were watery and that she was wearing her tube top inside out .
“I told her she couldn’t leave. She was still upset and she was still saying it wasn’t her fault,” Thompson said.
Freed was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for blood and urine samples as part of the accident investigation, and eventually had to be given medication when she continued to be disruptive, Thompson said.
Champaign police Detective Timothy Rivest testified, in part, to Freed’s drinking prior to the accident, which included two margaritas at an earlier brunch with her family and then more drinking after that with friends at Guido’s Bar & Grill in downtown Champaign.
Freed’s aunt, Suzanne Freed testified her brother adopted Logan after she had been abandoned by her mother at a young age.
Suzanne Freed said her niece had mental health issues and a difficult relationship with her parents, but also worked three jobs and was about to start cosmetology school.
In arguing for the maximum sentence, Lin said Logan Freed’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.
“We know that she drank a lot, consistently,” Lin said.
Lin also said Freed was driving an uninsured vehicle in addition to driving intoxicated, was verbally abusive to officers and had had two prior contacts with police in which she was showing signs of being intoxicated.
“This was a tragedy waiting to happen,” Lin said.
Lin also contended that what remorse Freed has shown for the accident “is very limited.”
Spitsbergen argued Freed had bipolar disorder and was likely self-medicating it with cannabis and alcohol.
He also argued that Freed did slow down for the light while the driver of the car she hit was speeding before it hit the motorcycle.
Before reading her own statement, Freed asked if she would be permitted to turn and face Mr. Landers’ family, but Dill told her she must face him.
Freed said she has felt shame and guilt, and acknowledged that the Landers family’s loss was her fault.
“I am genuinely heartbroken about the loss I caused your family,” she said.
She also apologized for her bad judgment and said, “there aren’t enough words to say how sorry I am.”
“I pray for your family every day,” she said.
Dill said it was clear the impact of this tragedy on the Landers family was “unimaginable.”
The judge said he considered, among other factors, that Freed had lived a productive life prior to the accident, had some significant mental health issues and also had a supportive family.
Dill also said he believes Freed is genuinely remorseful, but is not good at expressing that.
However, Dill said, he also considered that Freed had stopped taking her medications and didn’t seek substance abuse help prior to the accident. He also said that as he observed the body camera footage, he observed “the selfishness of Ms. Freed in that moment.”
“She could not stop making it about her,” Dill said
Freed will have to serve 85 percent of her 10-year sentence, and will get credit for the 250 days she’s already spent in jail, Dill said.